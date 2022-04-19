Mach comedy festival set to return after three years

MACHYNLLETH Comedy Festival is returning with over 200 shows this weekend.

After an enforced three year break due to the pandemic, Machynlleth Comedy Festival is making a much welcomed return.

Festival director Henry Widdicombe has said: “It’s a huge relief and incredibly exciting to be returning to the town for our eleventh festival. We’ve got so many amazing comedians who can’t wait to be back to perform here.”

This year’s event sees performers such as Nish Kumar, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Sindu Vee and Tim Key all attending the festival. However, with well over 200 shows on offer, there is a plenty of comedy and theatre to choose from.

With the festival campsite located conveniently within the small Welsh market town and all the venues within a short walk of each other, Machynlleth Comedy Festival provides everything you need for a great weekend.

Not only is the festival’s return of great interest to visitors, the festival also offers a boost to local businesses, something which director Henry Widdicombe is very proud of.

“Machynlleth is a town that prides itself on its independent businesses. It’s a town full of character, and we know that the event is a huge boost for the local economy, which has had a tough few years,” he said.

Widdicombe is confident that this year is going to be as good as ever.