A FIREFIGHTER from Machynlleth station will be competing in the Welsh Firefighter Challenge in June alongside a colleague from Newtown.
Donna Vaughan, from Machynlleth Fire Station will take part in the challenge with Lisa Reynolds from Newtown.
The Welsh Firefighter Challenge is a set of tough physical and mental tests, undertaken in full structural fire kit, which are designed to showcase the skills and strength of firefighters.
On the day, there’ll also be a ‘Community Safety Village’ where spectators will have the opportunity to visit a variety of organisations, such as Wales Air Ambulance, the RNLI and many more, providing a great opportunity to discuss and receive community safety advise.
Donna, who became an on-call firefighter at Machynlleth after applying a year after the first Covid lockdown, said: “Originally, my colleague Lisa and I were just going to go and watch it this year, but my competitive mind thought “no, let’s just do it”, and with very little persuasion Lisa was on board and we signed up.”
Donna said she is “training regularly, going between cardio and weights” and is ready for the challenge.
“I’m very competitive and I like to push myself to see how far my body and mind can take me,” she said.
“I also want to show my two young girls, Gracie and Georgie, that we can achieve anything we put our minds to and I also want to make them proud.”
Donna said she was looking forward to the hose running event, but “not looking forward to the hammer throw as I haven’t had a proper chance to train for it.”
Lisa said: “I registered to take part in the Welsh Firefighters Challenge because I enjoy a challenge.
“I would also like to inspire people to believe that they can achieve anything if you work hard.
“To prepare, I am training hard most days in the gym and at the fire station, using weights and doing cardio exercises.
“To others thinking about taking part in the challenge, train hard and let’s go and show everyone what the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews are made of.”
The Welsh Firefighter Challenge 2023 is open to current and retired firefighters and will take place in Castle Square, Swansea on Saturday 3 June.