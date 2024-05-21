A newly formed working group has applied for funding to renovate Machynlleth’s Public Toilets.
If funding goes ahead, the long-closed and vandal-plagued building in Machnylleth’s main car park will be transformed with flower beds, painted murals and rainwater-run toilets to make it sustainable and low-cost.
The application to Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations for £60,000 reads: “Years of wear and tear have left [the facilities] outdated and in disrepair, compromising hygiene standards and detracting from the town’s appeal.
“We aim to refurbish these facilities to modern standards, ensuring accessibility, cleanliness, and functionality for all users... to foster a welcoming environment for everyone who visits or resides in our community.
“...The toilets will be an exemplary example of a sustainable, productive, low-impact building that is a welcoming place to spend a penny.”
This comes after over 750 people responded to the public consultation after the toilets closed in January 2023 due to ongoing vandalism.
Since then, the vandalism has continued despite being permanently locked, with reports of faeces smeared on walls and broken toilet seats.
Machynlleth town businesses report ‘suffering’ due to the closure, most notably with a toilet breaking at the 600-year-old Owain Glyndwr Institute due to overuse.
49 per cent of respondents said the closure ‘frequently’ impacted their life or business, whilst 87 per cent said access to a toilet is ‘very important’ for them when visiting a location.
However, the running of the toilets has yet to be solved.
In 2014 Powys joined an increasing number of county councils which stopped running public toilets due to reduced budgets, many handing responsibility over to town councils.
From April 2022- March 2023 the toilets cost Machynlleth council £14,121, with £1,354 on vandalism repairs, £3,000 in wages for staff and £6,000 for electricity, compared to just £830 in income from charging for use.
50 per cent of respondents said 20p should be charged to use the facilities, 15 per cent responded that the toilets should be free, and 13 per cent said it should be run on donations.
Public toilets in nearby Ceredigion by comparison charge 30p.
Some questioned why it could not be run on the council tax Mach residents pay, for which the rates are the highest in the county.
On behalf of the working group of residents, business owners and councillors, Cllr Kim Bryan explained at the May town council meeting that the measures including motion censor lights, vandal-proof furniture and solar panels would hopefully reduce running costs: “With over 750 responses online, in paper, Welsh and English, the strength of feeling is huge.
“People aren’t coming into town, coaches don’t come here anymore.
“Speaking to town clerks in other areas, vandalism on toilets is common.
“We won’t stop the vandalism but we can reduce it.”
This month Builth Wells’ public toilets were vandalised 24 hours after opening following a £10,000 investment.
Cllr Hughes suggested business sponsorship to help with costs, whilst Cllr McCarten stated costs “should not fall on the people of Machynlleth”.