Machynlleth will celebrate the 150th birthday of the Clocktower with a Victorian Day.
On 13 July bunting will adorn the high street and shops will create Victorian displays to commemorate the Clocktower, whose foundation stone was laid in 1874.
On 11 July a history talk at Y Plas Cafe will explore the Vane-Tempest family, for whom the clocktower was built.
On Saturday 13 the celebration between 10.30-12.30pm will see a penny farthing riding along the high street and Dyfi Donkeys present for family fun.
Machynlleth’s Library will display Victorian artefacts, provide Victorian games, costumes and an exhibition of newspaper cuttings and pictures from when the clocktower was first erected.
The Library will also host ‘clock-based games and activities about telling the time’.
Tegwen Brickley from the Library said: "The library and the town council are working together to create an enjoyable event for all, celebrating the anniversary of the clock tower.”
Mayor Jeremy Paige, who began the organising of the festivities and is using the Mayor’s Fund to pay for the events said his aim was to “celebrate the clocktower itself” and make it a “town-wide” event.
On Thursday 11 July, Y Plas Cafe will host a talk at 3pm on the impact of the Vane-Tempest family on Machynlleth.
The clocktower was built by town residents to commemorate the coming of age of Charles Stewart Vane-Tempest, who turned 21 on July 16, 1873.
The talk will be given by historian Dr Adam N Coward, an expert on 18th and 19th century Wales, looking into the multinational estates of the Vane-Tempest-Stewarts, Marquesses of Londonderry.
The event blurb reads: “Over seven generations, the Marquesses and Marchionesses of Londonderry played central roles in shaping Britain, Ireland and Europe.
“By comparison, the fifth Marquees, George Henry Vane-Tempest, is considered relatively unremarkable.
“However, he, his wife Mary Cornelia and their children had a great impact on their estate in Montgomeryshire and Meirionnydd, and particularly on the community of Machynlleth.
“This talk looks at the family’s influence on Machynlleth and the lasting legacies they left.”
Tickets cost £7.50 from Y Plas reception and include tea, sandwiches and cake.