Machynlleth’s upmarket wine bar is set to close, but the business will stay on as ‘Gwen 2.0’ takes shape.
The restaurant and wine bar dubbed the best in Wales was at risk of closure in April following the shock departure of head chef Corrin Harrison.
However, the restaurant, little sibling to the Michelin-starred Ynyshir just down the road, has since attracted the talent of Michelin-star-winning Bristol chef Peter Sanchez-Iglesias.
In a shift, the public-facing wine bar at the front of the slim venue will close, instead replaced with an exclusive eight-cover two-kitchen restaurant.
The restaurant will offer 20 ‘fire-led’ courses featuring a changing ‘hyper-seasonal’ tasting menu, with the guests moving through the two open kitchens as each evening unfolds.
The business stated the wine bar closure will allow the eight guests ‘to fully immerse themselves in an intimate and uninterrupted two-kitchen experience’.
Speaking of the move, Sanchez-Iglesias simply said: “I get to do this with my best mate.
“We're coming together to do what we love best.”
Sanchez-Iglesias is an old friend of Ynyshir owner and chef Gareth Ward, who was excited to announce his joining the business: “I feel like I’ve just signed Ronaldo.”
The restaurant will reopen on Wednesday 3 June, with bookings already open for June and July.
The venue will offer four dinners a week, Wednesday - Saturday.
The price for the exclusive experience has doubled, previously costing a modest £150-something for Harrison’s heralded tasting menu; Sanchez-Iglesias will now be charging each guest £295.
Similar to Ynyhir’s £468 per person menu, Gwen will not accommodate anyone with food allergies, intolerances or dislikes, warning that no substitutions or amendments will be offered.
Those without intolerances can expect ‘exceptional ingredients, bold global influences, and a celebratory approach to dining that changes daily’.
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