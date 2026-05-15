This May Half Term, the Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) near Machynlleth will welcome visitors for a free Spring Open Day on Saturday 23 May, offering a full day of workshops and guided tours focused on practical solutions for sustainable living.
Set in the heart of the Dyfi Biosphere, CAT is one of Europe’s leading environmental education centres. The open day is aimed at everyone from families on holidays and locals through to CAT’s extended member network.
Programme highlights include:
· Seasonal Crafts – creative activities for all aged children
· Gardening Activities – willow weaving and more in the CAT gardens
· Earth Building Exploration – discover earth and clay as sustainable building materials
· Pond Dipping – identify the creatures living in CAT’s ponds this spring
· Green Woodworking Workshops and Demonstrations – traditional skills in action
· Guided Tours of CAT’s gardens, woodlands, and eco-buildings
Lunch and refreshments are available from CAT’s fully vegetarian café.
The event runs from 10am to 4pm, is completely free and no booking is required. Visitors are encouraged to travel sustainably where possible, with the T2 bus stopping outside CAT and bike parking available on site.
For more details, visit: https://cat.org.uk/about-cat/whats-on/
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