AN appeal has been launched to help preserve an old oak tree that stands in the centre of Greddi Bro Ddyfi in Machynlleth.
The old oak tree requires some urgent work, and so volunteers are seeking donations through their JustGiving page.
Fern Towers from Gerddi Bro Dyfi explained: “As a small charity, every donation makes a massive difference.
“We lead a variety of free therapeutic activities for the community every week, supporting mental and physical wellbeing.
“These projects are supported by grants or other ring-fenced donations.
“As such, we do not have any spare funds to pay for this work, and so urgently need the support of our community to do so.
“This will keep this important public site in a safe and beautiful condition for years to come!”
The fundraiser has already gathered £340 but volunteers need £1,500 that will allow them to hire an arborist.
The work is needed to remove hazardous branches and reduce the risk of falling limbs; Address diseases, decay, and structural issues to extend the tree's lifespan and to ensure the tree remains a habitat for the amazing diversity of species that rely on it, including owls, bats, spotted flycatchers and a wide range of moths.