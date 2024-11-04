An annual charity car rally has called for action against a reckless driver at this year's MACH RUN in Machynlleth.
During this year's event on 22 September a non-registered driver “risked lives” whilst “driving like a maniac”.
Spectators captured the moment the Volkswagen Golf GTI overtook rally cars on a blind corner by driving in the opposite lane on the eastern exit from Machynlleth.
The Golf continued to follow the rally route, with one driver stating “I honestly thought he was going to smash into someone and kill a load of people”.
MACH RUN organiser Jason McAuley is calling for witnesses to report what they saw to the police, adding that the police have taken no action on his own report so far: “He’s going to kill someone and [the police] don’t seem interested.
“You can see from the video how slow and controlled the participants of the event are.
“We try to raise money for life-saving causes, not cause accidents and fatalities.
“We have people ages 80 plus smiling and shaking bells, waving and loving the classic cars and then you get this nonsense.”
The driver had at least two passengers in his three-door grey vintage Golf, sporting red hubcaps and a ‘blow me’ sticker on the side.
One rally driver said it was “the most dangerous driving I’ve ever seen in my life... I would gladly stand up in court” and that he “honestly expected dead bodies at the next corner”.
The driver leading the convoy reported to the police the Golf driver pulling out before corners past multiple cars, overtaking four or five cars on straights “narrowly missing oncoming traffic”, adding “this young chap is going to kill someone”: “I drive 10 per cent below the speed limit and event slower in villages to cause a bit of tailwind for spectators to enjoy and wave”.
Jason, a Machynlleth business owner, has run the event since 2018 to “give back to the community”, raising over £30,000 for Wales Air Ambulances since it began.
Despite the rogue driver, Jason described this year's event as “very successful”, raising £8,300 for RNLI Aberystwyth and Aberydyfi, Blood Bike Wales (who led the drive), Bro Ddyfi Hospital’s palliative care ward, Cartref Dyfi Care Home and Cyfle Newydd Day Centre.
The 200-car event met in Machynlleth car park before driving in a circuit to Tywyn and back.
The police have been contacted for comment.