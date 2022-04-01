Machynlleth chippy to use anniversary to help Bronglais chemo appeal

The Hennighan family outside their chip shop which has been in Machynlleth for 40 years ( Cambrian News )

A MACHYNLLETH chippy is hoping to celebrate its 40th anniversary by raising as much money as possible for the Bronglais Chemotherapy Unit appeal.

On the 21 June 1982 Mr Hennighan Snr opened Hennighan’s Top Shop in Machynlleth.

40 years later the Hennighan family is preparing to celebrate the award-winning chip shop’s Ruby Anniversary.

Close to the Hennighan hearts is the new Chemotherapy Unit being planned for Bronglais Hospital and the family wish to raise a substantial amount towards this worthwhile cause.

Jemma Hennigan said: “As far as we are aware the Unit funds are short by around £100k and so every bit of fundraising counts enormously.

“From a fundraising effort over Christmas, we found that a lot of our town folk also support the building of a new Chemotherapy Unit at Bronglais.

“To celebrate Hennighans are planning several events throughout the year, starting with everyone’s favourite – a scratch card scheme.

“The plan is to have 5,000 cards to sell at £2 each. After costs it is estimated that this scheme will raise approximately £8750 towards the Chemotherapy Unit.

“We are approaching all suppliers, local shops, and local attractions to ask if they would be able to donate a prize for this little fundraiser.

“Whether this is a prize related to their business or a donation of a product, voucher etc.

“Small prizes will include various items off the Hennighan’s menu, and one main prize of Fish and Chips once a week for a year.

“Any sort of prize would be very welcomed, and your sponsorship of this venture would be made very clear and public.

“Local attractions could offer experience days out, a meal, or a gift from your gift shop; and local businesses could perhaps also sponsor experience days out, a weekend away somewhere beautiful or products that they sell.

“We hope to launch the fundraiser at the beginning of June which happens to be the Jubilee weekend so a double whammy there – and on the 25 June, we will provide Fish n Chips for £1 for the day!

“Please have a discussion with your decision makers and see if you can join our celebrations by offering a prize for our Ruby Anniversary Scratch card game. Do contact us if you would like to discuss options.”

Any local businesses who can help are asked to email [email protected] or phone Jemma on 07977271899.

The Bronglais Chemotherapy Appeal is aiming to raise the final £500,000 total needed to provide a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital.