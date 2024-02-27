The Machynlleth town Christmas light switch-on date for 2024 has been confirmed.
The Machynlleth Town Council is getting ahead of the Christmas rush by booking in the Christmas light switch on at the latest full Town Council meeting on 26 February.
The day of the switch-on will be Saturday 30 November this year, with celebrations around the historic clocktower on the high street.
The council hopes to replicate the successful, festive event of last year in which businesses stayed open late for ‘late night Christmas shopping’ and 105 children received Spar chocolate selection boxes at Santa’s Grotto.
Councillor Rwth Hughes said at the meeting: “It’s the opportunity for the whole community to come together and encourage people from other areas into the town too. If we could arrange a tractor run, that would be amazing.
“Now the community knows the date, we can get people on board.”