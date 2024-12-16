A Machynlleth council housing complex has been given a “new lease of life” thanks to a renovation project.
The Powys County Council project saw a new pergola built where old garages once sat at Trem Yr Allt.
The work replaced the external steel staircases and balcony of the block of six flats and maisonettes.
The demolition of old garages made way for a new pergola and covered outdoor seating area.
Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “As part of our Housing Business Plan, we are investing more than £6.8m to improve the wellbeing of communities through improvements to council homes and estates.
“I’m delighted that these works have taken place and that Trem Yr Allt has benefited from our investment.”
The work also created a new parking area, bin store, laundry drying area and footpath at the properties originally built in 1974.
Jacqui Gough, director of SWG Group that took on the project, said the work had made a big difference to the overall look and feel of the area: “Removing the old garages and creating a new parking area has really opened up the space, and the new seating area and resin pathway gives the whole complex a lovely contemporary look.
“We created new raised flower beds and installed bird and bat boxes to encourage wildlife, while residents got involved by planting bulbs which are due to bloom in the spring.
“The steel staircases and balcony was quite a major job involving a temporary staircase to ensure residents could still access their properties while the work was carried out.
“We would hope the residents enjoy the much-improved communal area over the coming months and years to come.”
The old steel staircases will be recycled at Machynlleth Bowling Club.