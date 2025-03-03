Community bike maintenance workshops are launching in Machynlleth.
Community enterprise Seiclo Dyfi is starting free workshops aimed at beginners who want to understand how to take care of their bike.
The first workshop on 22 March will cover identifying parts and tools, safety checks, puncture repairs and understanding wheel sizes.
The workshop series is run thanks to National Lottery funding, aiming to make cycling a more accessible activity for locals.
The enterprise opened a shop in Machynlleth last July after beginning as a market stall in 2010.
The organisation also offer free community bike workshops each Wednesday where tools and advice are available.
To join the workshop register by emailing [email protected] and keep uptodate with future workshops on http://www.seiclodyfi.co.uk