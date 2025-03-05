Tweaks to reduce the hours that alcohol can be sold and music can be played at a new venue for young people in Machynlleth, have alleviated local objections and been approved by Powys councillors.
On 5 March, Powys County Council’s Licensing sub-committee met to decide a premises application by William Tremlett the director of Stiwdio Dyfi, for Unit Two, Bank Lane.
There had been objections raised to the scheme which is in a residential part of the town and close to a Cartref Dyfi care home.
Mr Tremlett told the committee that he had met with objectors on 25 February to discuss the application and find a middle ground that would allow the venue to thrive without impacting local residents.
Mr Tremlett said: “It’s a volunteer run project, and we have received some funding to cover costs but not all of them.
“We’re hoping that through activity such as a comedy night, film screening or live music that can bring in the additional income we need to break even.”
He explained that the purpose of Stiwdio Dyfi is to help young people gain skills in running events and that the original licence application had been for the “maximum hours” that the venue could be used for events.
During the day Stiwdio Dyfi will be used as an internet cafe and gallery with events earmarked for the evenings.
Mr Tremlett said: “We held a meeting and three residents came along.
“Their concerns is that it would be a full time bar with events creating non-stop noise.
“We co-designed a new proposal, that they would be happy with.”
Mr Tremlett explained that their new proposal would see live music events kept to Friday and Saturday, with an across the board closing time of 9.30pm instead of 10.30pm.
The committee approved Mr Tremlett’s amended version.