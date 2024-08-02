Concerns have been raised over adult day care after the last remaining services closed this summer.
This July Adferiad, the contract holder for daycare services prior to the pandemic, gave back their contract to Powys County Council after services had not been allowed to return.
Respite care was still offered in homes and bathing at the specialist facility on Forge Road - these ended last month whilst Dial-A-Ride transport services also closed this year.
This comes amid a remodelling of Powys services based on feedback, which could see Machynlleth’s adult day centres scrapped for good.
Town councillor and former Adferiad adult care worker Norma McCarten has called for adult day services to be returned in full, along with an interim emergency plan.
Cllr McCarten said: “We have lost a crucial service.
“I have been asking about the reintroduction of the day centre since 2022.
“I know Powys County Council have financial difficulties, but I also know that some Powys services have been brought back in full.
“My concern is with isolation and loneliness which can create ill health to the extreme.
“My home-based clients say, ‘It’s great to see you but I’d really like to see my friends’.
“Vulnerable older people, especially those who speak Welsh, don’t get out into their community with their fellow age group and want the opportunity to get together socially.
“Now Adferiad’s services are gone there is no respite for carers.”
Pre-Covid services had up to 20 members attend the day centre three times weekly offering activities, physiotherapy, medical and domiciliary care, bathing and lunch whilst under the supervision of trained staff and district nurses.
Another daycare service in the Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital was also not returned, leaving Machynlleth residents with only private care providers. Multiple town councillors were dismayed over the lack of “concrete” plans from cabinet member for adult services County Councillor Sian Cox who spoke at July’s full council meeting.
Cllr McCarten, part of Machynlleth’s patients forum, stated healthcare staff were concerned with the lack of services locally, which could be exacerbated with the newly approved Sustainable Powys plan to centralise services to four towns - the closest of which, Newtown, is 50 minutes from Machynlleth.
Social services chiefs however said it was “highly unlikely” day centres would return as they were pre-pandemic after looking to cut £120,000 from ‘older people day opportunities’ in the £80.664m adult services budget.
Powys County Council said: “The council carried out a wide-scale engagement exercise about day opportunities across the county.
“The information gathered as part of this exercise is being used to develop potential options for day opportunities.
“These potential options are likely to be considered by the Cabinet in the autumn.”