Beachgoers are being urged to exercise caution following confirmed cases of avian influenza in wild seabirds along the Ceredigion coastline.
Ceredigion County Council says residents and visitors need to be particularly careful when visiting the coastline between Aberaeron and New Quay.
A council spokesperson said: “Following a formal notification of avian flu in a guillemot found on New Quay beach, with further reports of deceased seabirds in surrounding areas. In response, advisory signage is being installed at key beach access points to raise public awareness and encourage safe reporting.”
The public is being asked not to touch or pick up visibly sick wild birds; to keep dogs on leads and remain on designated footpaths; avoid contact with bird feathers or droppings and to wash your hands and disinfect footwear if you keep poultry or other birds before tending to them.
Members of the public are asked to report sightings of dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese, ducks) or other wild birds such as gulls or birds of prey to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77 or online by visiting www.gov.uk/guidance/report-dead-wild-birds.
To assist with safe collection and disposal, please provide the following information:
- The number and species of birds (if known)
- Exact location using What3Words or GPS coordinates
- Time of sighting
- Photos (if available)
- Consent to share your contact details with the Council’s appointed contractor
Cllr Matthew Vaux, Ceredigion's Cabinet Member responsible for Public Protection said: “The council emphasises that while the risk to public health is low, vigilance is essential.
“The public is thanked for their cooperation and reminded not to attempt to handle any dead birds.”
