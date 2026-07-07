Two major roads will see speed restrictions later this month as roadworks are undertaken.
The A44 between Llangurig and Aberystwyth has seen an order to impose a temporary 40 mph, 30 mph or 10 mph speed limit on the length of the road between its roundabout junction with the A470 at Llangurig and its junction with the A487 at Aberystwyth.
The 10 mph speed limit will only apply during convoy working and no overtaking will be permitted during these times.
The Order comes into force on 18 July for a maximum of 18 months.
The A489 between Cemmaes Road and Machynlleth will also see either a 40 mph or 30 mph speed limit, with a 10 mph speed limit during convoy working.
The A489 order will come into effect on 22 July for a maximum of 18 months.
Both major roads restrictions will operate intermittently, the Welsh Government orders say.
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