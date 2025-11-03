Machynlleth didn’t let the weather rain on the last lantern parade, as celebrations went off with a bang.
Despite a last-minute downpour, the heavens paused just as the parade set off along the high street on Saturday 1 November.
The lanterns danced and floated through the town, handmade by residents, young and old, throughout half-term week.
Organisers estimate that over 2,000 turned out for what was to be the last Machynlleth lantern parade under its current organisers.
The ‘rainbow’ theme was embodied with incredible blue jellyfish and Anglerfish lanterns, 3D rainbows, yellow stars, a pink rabbit coming out of a hat, a Cheshire cat, an entire fruit salad, painted hot air balloons, mushrooms, kingfishers, and soaring birds.
The parade was led by the local Samba band dressed in all pink, as people lined the streets despite the rain to watch the parade.
Organiser Zoe Matthews said: “It was beautiful and I loved it.
“A huge crowd came out despite the weather, and the crowd were as amazing as were the parade and fireworks.
“Big thanks to Wynnstay, Spoj and the Hwb for free workshop space, the Wynnstay for providing soup for stewards, and Samba Dyfi for their amazing performance.
“All for free - real community spirit.
“Thanks to all amazing volunteers and lantern makers over the years, special shout out to Big Chris, Matt, Anne Marie, Geoff and Judith who have donned hi-vis every year.”
Starting at the Owain Glyndŵr Centre and finishing at the Machynlleth FC pitch, the multicoloured creations were then placed on the pitch below an ensuing 10-minute firework display.
As the last lantern parade, organisers made all the lantern workshops and firework display free to attend.
Zoe, who has organised the parade since 2011, says she no longer has the capacity to organise the annual event, but hopes others will take it on.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.