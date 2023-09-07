MOMA Machynlleth’s administrative assistant has been shortlisted for the 2023 Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition.
Robert Price's fantastic photograph of the Milky Way over Dolbadarn Castle in Llanberis has been shortlisted for the competition by Royal Museums Greenwich.
The largest astrophotography competition in the world, now in its 15th year, attracted over 4,000 submissions from 64 countries in 2023.
The winning images will be announced on 14 September 2023, with an exhibition featuring the winning, shortlisted and highly commended entries due to open at the National Maritime Museum in London on 16 September.
The competition website can be found at www.rmg.co.uk/whats-on/astronomy-photographer-year/galleries/2023-shortlist. We wish Robert all the best in the competition!