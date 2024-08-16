Machynlleth’s Play Pod has been revived with the help of volunteers.
The Play Pod, on Bryn y Gog, is a jazzed-up shipping container which, until July, stored some unloved toys and equipment having once hosted doorstep sports, games and community activities.
On 30 July, Powys Together hosted a clear-up day to breathe new life into the container and has high hopes for its future, providing sports equipment to young people.
Powys Together is a council-supported project working with communities across north Powys.
Sandra Bendelow from the Machynlleth Taj Mahal Community Hub said she was happy to see it reopen again.
“Jenny Hughes from Powys Together has wrangled the ownership after a lot of years fighting through red tape!” she explained.
“She wants to get it running as a community - volunteer project.
“The toy library toys have come to the hub and we will be trying to get that running again!”
Sports Powys, the council’s sports development team, will start to use the Play Pod to host their sessions.
Powys Together hopes to run the Play Pod with the support from students at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen doing their community projects, including sixth formers completing their Welsh Baccalaureates.