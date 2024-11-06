Balchder Machynlleth Pride have said “Pride isn’t just for one month” with a new events programme.
In their ‘Gay-GM’ last week they set their ‘Gay Agenda’ for the year ahead which includes a priority on Welsh language facilities.
After the roaring success of the town’s first LGBTQ+ Pride which took place this May, the team haven’t let up the pace, putting on a monthly Queer Brunch (otherwise known as ‘Qrunch’) event at the Taj Mahal Community Hwb, showing that having pride is a year-round affair.
At the Annual General Meeting they asked the community to ‘dream and vision’ with them for the events they’d like to see and what they want 2025 Pride to look like.
A spokesperson for Balchder Machynlleth Pride said: “We are planning a full calendar of events throughout the year - pride isn't just for one month!
“We want to focus on inclusion and community building all year round.
“To this end, we have started holding monthly brunches, usually on the last Sunday of the month, hosted by Y Hwb.
“We're looking ahead to Pride 2025, thinking about a more comprehensive lineup of workshops, talks and performances, and have booked the whole of the Plas in anticipation, plus evening entertainment.
“We will be making Welsh language provision a priority in 2025 - we had many Welsh speakers and musicians perform, but we will be making Welsh language a priority next year.”
People came from far and wide to Machynlleth Pride last year, with the committee aiming to make the day programme more seamless so visitors have somewhere to go in between events and signpost them to LGBTQ+ friendly businesses around town.
The high street also came dressed to impress, with the committee commenting on how touching the huge display of rainbow flags and bunting was seen draped across town businesses unprompted.
For next year they are planning a window dressing competition to award the weirdest, best and most creative displays.
For anyone wanting to get involved with the organisation and planning, get in touch with the team at [email protected] or through their social media channels.