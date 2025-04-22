Following last weeks Supreme Court decision, the Dyfi Valley LGBTQ+ community called a demonstration on Monday “to express love, support and solidarity” with trans people affected.
Attendees held LGBTQ+ and trans pride flags, chanting calls including ‘trans humans exist - we will persist’ and holding banners calling for ‘support for trans rights’ and a ‘free Wales for all’.
On 16 April, the Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of ‘woman’ is based on biological sex.
The ruling stated that the terms ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ in the UK Equality Act 2010 only refer to women who are assigned female at birth, meaning that trans women aren’t covered by Equality Act clauses that protect women.
The ruling also clarified that trans women can be excluded from certain single-sex spaces designated for women, such as public toilets, prisons, changing rooms, shelters, medical, counselling services, or who can compete in women's sports, on which the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) is expected to issue further guidance.
Cyngor Gwynedd councillor Beca Brown travelled from Llanrug, who said to the crowd: “A lot of people, when speaking on this issue, speak about safety - I don’t feel any safer as a woman today than I did a week ago.
“I have never been made to feel unsafe by the trans community.
“I have a young trans person in my life who I try and support.
“Their life was difficult before, and it will be more difficult now.”
Kaan K, who organised the protest, said: “I really appreciate everyone who showed up - I am so glad we have each other.
“I'm a trans person living in Machynlleth who has just started taking hormone replacement therapy.
“[The ruling] has brought up a lot of fear for me around how I will be treated in public spaces and how I might navigate that.
“I fear for my safety and the safety of other trans people.
“For many years, I worked in the domestic and sexual abuse support sectors - I have seen how hurt all women, including trans women, are by abuse, and how little justice they receive.
“I am saddened this very real fear of abuse is being blamed on trans people, who are also hugely affected by abuse and discrimination.
“Like many trans people, I have lost multiple trans loved ones and community members to suicide.
“It was already hard enough being trans in the UK, and I fear what comes next.
“The Supreme Court can roll back our rights, but they can't take away our knowledge of who we are, or our love for each other.”
“Sex is real and women can now feel safe that services and spaces designated for women are for women.”