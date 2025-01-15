The Machynlleth public toilets are to finally reopen with a fresh makeover.
The town’s public toilets had been closed for two years after they were repeatedly vandalised, causing the upkeep costs for the town council to skyrocket.
However thanks to the hard work of two councillors, the toilets will be reopened for public use in late January, with an official reopening ceremony to take place.
Councillor Kim Bryan, one of the two councillors behind getting the toilets renovated, said: “We’re delighted to reopen the Machynlleth public toilets, or as it will now be known, ‘Ty Bach Mach’- a vital resource for our community and visitors alike.
“This improvement reflects the council's commitment to maintaining accessible and welcoming public spaces in Machynlleth.
“Thank you to everyone involved in making this possible!"
The opening has been delayed due to the late arrival of sanitary bins.
Local businesses had continually complained to the council about the impact the toilet closure was having on their businesses, especially during the summer months.
A survey was launched in summer 2024 in which 700 residents responded, with 49 per cent stating that the closure ‘frequently’ impacted their life or business.
A working group of concerned residents and councillors then formed, in which Cllr Bryan and Cllr Norma MacCarten obtained a grant for £60,000 from Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO) to install stainless steel toilets and sinks, and motion-activated lights and taps to “significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the facilities”.
With the newly reduced estimated running costs of £16,000, in December the town council agreed to use what was left from the £10,000 set aside for toilet maintenance from the 2023/24 budget to support the reopening of the toilets.
Other fundraising avenues and the potential for payment booths to be installed are continuing to be investigated.