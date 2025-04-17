Machynlleth LGBTQ+ Pride is to return for its second year of celebrations - but organisers are appealing for help.
Last year saw the town’s first-ever Pride celebrations, which saw over 300 people from Wales and England attend to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride.
The team are now busy getting ready for the second ever Balchder Mach Pride on 16-17 May with a series of family-friendly events.
However the volunteer-run group are in need of donations to make sure the events can go ahead safely and accessibly.
Launching an online fundraiser aiming to raise £750, a spokesperson for the event said: “After the roaring success of Machynlleth Pride 2024, we are excited to bring it back again this year!
“Within this wonderfully diverse and vibrant community of Machynlleth, we hope to bring together LGBTQIA+ people of all ages, families and allies to enjoy a day of fun, solidarity and creativity.
“Can you donate some money to help make this happen?
“We aim to make the day as inclusive as possible but this comes at a cost- any amount you can donate will be hugely appreciated.”
The main event on 17 May will be a family picnic featuring an outside stage with live music, DJs and poetry on the green at the Owain Glyndŵr Centre along with stalls, food and refreshments and workshops.
A drag cabaret will take place in the evening at the Owain Glyndŵr Centre, hosted by the Aberystwyth drag queen Kiki Babs.
Friday 16 May will see a theatre show ‘Queer Tales from Wales’ at the Old Pizzeria, Wynnstay Hotel.
Starting off the celebrations early, on Wednesday 14 May 1-2pm, Machynlleth’s Library will host a Welsh poetry event.
Follow Balchder Mach Pride socials for updates https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557215664645