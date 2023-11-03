Machynlleth Repair Café has been quiet since the pandemic, but with the cost-of-living crisis in mind it will operate every Saturday during November.
Repair cafés are at the forefront of community efforts to reduce mountains of waste, save money and resources, build community, and reduce CO2 emissions.
But of course they also save people money by avoiding the need to replace items.
Free sessions will be held at the Taj Mahal Community Hub on Penrallt Street on the four Saturdays this month – 4, 11, 18 and 25 November.
People are invited to bring along broken or blunt tools, laptops and clothing in need of attention, bikes and non-functioning household items.
Experienced volunteer menders will be keen to get to grips with your problems from 11am and the session will close about 2.30pm.
People are encouraged to stay with the item so as to learn something about mending. Repairs are free of charge, as is advice in the case of items not able to be fixed on the spot. Donations for repairs, tea and coffee are welcomed but are by no means essential.
Machynlleth Repair Café relies on volunteers for organisation as well as for fixing, so drop in if you are interested in helping future events. – or are just nosy!
Ecodyfi has managed the repair café since its start in 2017, but now it is part of Repair Café Wales.
All are welcome to drop into the sessions and to Machynlleth Food Surplus, which also runs open sessions in the Taj Mahal Community Hub on Saturday mornings.