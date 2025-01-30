Attendance and teaching quality must be improved at Machynlleth’s all-through school, an inspection report has said, while the current arrangements for safeguarding pupils are a “cause for concern” and “significant health and safety issues” were found on the school’s secondary site.
Estun visited Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in November and, in a report released this week, inspectors said the school is “in need of significant improvement.”
While Estyn praised the school for its positive pupil behaviour, the report said that “as a result of shortcomings in leaders’ strategic planning and how teachers plan their lessons and tasks, pupils do not achieve as well as they could.”
The inspection found “the condition of the accommodation, site safety and supervision arrangements in the secondary department are a cause for concern” and that “there are significant health and safety issues relating to the secondary department’s site.”
The inspection team’s concerns were passed on to Powys council and the governors.
Powys County Council said the “report and recommendations, which have been accepted by both the school and the council, will form the basis of a joint and detailed action plan to address key areas requiring improvement.”
“Council officers, the school and its governing body will work together to identify reasons for the inspection outcome and to deliver the improvements that are required,” the council said.
“Staff, pupils and parents will be fully supported during the improvement journey.”
Cllr Pete Roberts, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “We fully recognise Estyn’s description of Ysgol Bro Hyddgen and the areas for improvement that they have identified.
“This inspection report gives clear guidance on what is needed to secure the necessary improvements.
“We will work closely with the school’s senior leaders to make this happen as we begin this improvement journey, concentrating on the recommendations put forward by Estyn as we build on the school’s strengthens and address the areas of improvement.”
Cllr Elwyn Vaughan, Chair of Governors at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, said: “We are proud of the strengths highlighted in the inspection, especially in pupil behaviour and well-being.
“We take the areas for improvement seriously and are actively implementing measures to enhance site safety and improve the educational continuity between phases.
“The planned improvements reflect our dedication to creating a safe and effective learning environment.
“We will work diligently to ensure that Ysgol Bro Hyddgen continues to provide high-quality education and support for all our students.”
Estyn made six recommendations to help the school improve, saying the school must “address the safeguarding issues identified during the inspection”; “improve attendance”; “improve the quality of teaching”; “strengthen strategic leadership and provision for the progressive development of pupils’ literacy, numeracy and digital skills”; “establish robust and consistent line management arrangements to ensure leaders hold staff to account for their work”; and “strengthen self-evaluation and improvement planning processes.”
The school will draw up an action plan to show how it is going to address the recommendations. Estyn will monitor the school’s progress in around 12 months.