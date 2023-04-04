Machynlleth Scout Group is looking for assistant leaders to help in the ever-growing group.
They have five groups with ages spanning from four to 18 years old.
They are looking for assistant leaders to help with the following groups: Squirrels, aged four to six (12 in the group); Beavers, aged six to eight (16 in the group); and Cubs, aged eight to 10 (24 in the group).
With over 80 local youths involved, with many achieving their highest awards within their group, and a waiting list they need more help.
They are looking for anyone over 18 who would like to try new things likes hiking, camping, fun days, problem solving, pancake making, map skills and games.
The leaders are a great team of 10 – the youngest being 18 – who work together and achieve so much.
The group is the biggest and only group within Montgomeryshire at present with all the units and a full group.
They are celebrating being 10 years old this month so why not come and see what they are all about and the fun adventures they get up to.
For more information contact Akela Jules via WhatsApp on 07811 058750.