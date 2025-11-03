Maddy Elliott will release Calonnau’n Dal i Glymu (Hearts Still Tied) in Gwynedd on 14 November, a stirring folk song inspired by the drowning of Capel Celyn village in the Tryweryn Valley.
It is almost exactly 60 years since the Tryweryn valley was flooded to create a reservoir supplying water to Liverpool, on 21 October 1965.
The decision, made without the consent of Welsh representatives, became a symbol of injustice and the ongoing struggle for recognition of the Welsh language and culture.
Decades later, its legacy continues to echo across the generations — and now, through this song.
“I wanted to capture the emotional weight of Tryweryn,” said Maddy.
“It’s a story that’s been passed down and forms an important part of our identity — a reminder of both loss and unity.
“Writing Calonnau’n Dal i Glymu in Welsh felt essential; it wouldn’t hold the same power in English.
“The language itself carries the emotion.”
The track forms part of Maddy’s final-year university project and dissertation, which explored bilingual songwriting and the balance between national pride and global accessibility.
Drawing inspiration from artists like IMLÉ and Talulah, Maddy delves into the idea that performing in one’s native language — particularly Welsh or Irish — is a political and cultural act in itself.
Through Calonnau’n Dal i Glymu, Maddy raises important questions: What incentive do young artists have to write music in Welsh, when its commercial reach is limited? How can music both preserve and modernise cultural identity? And how do Welsh artists balance cultural pride and commercial viability?
With its emotive voice, traditional folk instrumentation, and its academic roots, Calonnau’n Dal i Glymu bridges the gap between the past and the future.
Maddy will be launching this new single during her performance at Y Segontiwm Wine Bar in Caernarfon on 14 November.
