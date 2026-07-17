Tywyn’s Magic Lantern is appealing for help as road closures connected to the Corbett Hotel hinder business.
The cinema is asking people to share their events online.
A spokesperson said: “17 months of having the road closed in front of the cinema has been a complete joy and no end in sight. Combining that with ongoing heatwaves attendance at the UK's number one cinema has been somewhat lacklustre.”
The venue will erect signs directing people to the cinema, and print a brochure for the holidays, but want people “to share as widely as possible on your social media feeds stuff that we're putting out”, adding: “If anybody's got any ideas for letting people know that we're still here, please feel free to let us know.”
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