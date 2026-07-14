The Ynysymaengwyn Trust is proud to have won a Green Flag award for the fifteenth consecutive year.
Keep Wales Tidy has announced that a record 330 parks and green spaces across Wales have reached the high standards required to gain a coveted Green Flag for 2026.
The Green Flag full award is given to Tywyn’s Ynysymaengwyn for being safe, secure, well-maintained, clean, having excellent environmental management, and being a welcoming place.
The woodland - a gift from Mary Corbetts to Ynysymaengwyn - is managed by the Ynysymaengwyn Trust. The day-to-day upkeep and maintenance is done by volunteers and staff from Ynysymaengwyn Caravan Park.
A trust spokesman said: “Ynysymaengwyn is well-loved by local people and visitors alike. Local schools and nurseries use the woodland on a regular basis, and the woods provide a haven for birds and wildlife, it truly is a special place, and we are thrilled to retain the award again this year”.
The awards are recognised in more than 20 countries and reward the very best parks and green spaces, so visitors know wherever there is a Green Flag, they’re visiting an exceptional place with the highest standards.
In Wales, the awards scheme is run by Keep Wales Tidy. Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive said: “Wales is truly setting the standard when it comes to outstanding green spaces, with 330 places recognised in this year’s Green Flag Awards. From flagship parks and vibrant woodlands to historic sites and community spaces, Wales has shown year after year that it has an unwavering commitment to nurturing inclusive green spaces that can be enjoyed by everyone.
“Green spaces play a vital part in supporting the health and wellbeing of communities across Wales and we’d like to thank all the staff and volunteers who play a part in ensuring these special places thrive and can be enjoyed by all.”
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