In Wales, the awards scheme is run by Keep Wales Tidy. Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive said: “Wales is truly setting the standard when it comes to outstanding green spaces, with 330 places recognised in this year’s Green Flag Awards. From flagship parks and vibrant woodlands to historic sites and community spaces, Wales has shown year after year that it has an unwavering commitment to nurturing inclusive green spaces that can be enjoyed by everyone.