Man, 73, rescued after falling in bog whilst taking photographs
A 73-YEAR-OLD man who slipped in to a bog whilst taking photographs of the sunset has been rescued.
Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team received was called out on Saturday by Brecon Mountain Rescue Team to help the man in difficulty in Borth Bog.
The man had been taking photos of the sunset but had slipped into the boggy margins of one of the many pools in the marshland, sustaining a suspected hip injury in the process. He managed to phone his wife who located him but could not get him out of the water on her own.
She phoned some friends and together they had managed to get him out by the time the first team volunteers arrived on scene. He had been in the water for approximately 45 minutes, was cold and in considerable pain.
The team’s casualty-carers performed initial treatment and were promptly joined by HM coastguard Borth, along with crews from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service.
The man was stabilised and carried to a waiting ambulance for transportation to Bronglais Hospital Aberystwyth for further assessment and treatment.
The team stood down at 5.20 p.m.
