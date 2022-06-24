Man burns feet on sand heated by barbecue

Abersoch RNLI was called out to help the man ( Abersoch RNLI )

A MAN has burnt both his feet on sand where a disposable barbecue had been used.

Abersoch RNLI was called to assist the man who needed medical attention.

The volunteer crew was paged by HM Coastguard at 4.28pm on Thursday, 23 June, after contact with a casualty requiring medical assistance at Porth Ceriad had been lost.

The Peter & Ann Setten Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched at 4.40pm and arrived at Porth Ceriad within seven minutes.

An Aberscoh RNLI spokesperson said: “On arrival at the scene, the crew assessed the adult male casualty who required medical assistance after standing on hot sand where a portable barbecue had recently been used.

“He had suffered burns to the soles of both feet and was in some discomfort and pain.

“He was treated by the crew at the scene before being taken to the lifeboat station where the waiting paramedics took over.

“The casualty was collected by friends who then drove him home.”

The lifeboat was thoroughly washed down by the volunteer shore-crew, refuelled and left ready for service at 5.45pm.

The spokesperson added: “Some of the beaches around the peninsula are quite remote and not easily accessible by road therefore we would always recommend having a means of calling for help and tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to return.