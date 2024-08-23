A man has been convicted for illegally depositing waste at three sites across Wales, including Dolgellau.
Stephen Williams, from Bridgend was the sole company director for waste removal companies, Wenvoe Environmental Limited and Servmax Limited.
He first pleaded guilty to depositing controlled waste through the companies without an environmental permit at sites in Caerphilly, Cowbridge and Dolgellau between October 2018-October 2019 at Cardiff Crown Court in February 2023.
Charges against Williams and Wenvoe, related to offences involving operating a waste site without an environmental permit, blending or mixing of waste before disposal, and depositing 1843.32 tonnes of mixed and contaminated bales of textile waste at Pen Yr Heol Las Farm, Caerphilly.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) first visited the site in July 2019, and found significant amounts of baled waste textiles in the main yard, along with several curtain sided vehicles of similar material waiting to be unloaded.
The bales were contaminated with general waste and could not be used for the equine purposes Williams claimed it was for (e.g. horse bedding).
Officers instructed Williams not to deposit anything else, but subsequent visits discovered more waste, deemed to be a fire risk.
Williams was served with a legal notice to remove it to a legal site by 30 August 2019; he failed to. He also failed to comply with NRW’s request to supply information.
Further charges against Williams and Wenvoe were for offences involving the receipt and storage of 260 tonnes of contaminated textile waste at a unit on Crossways Industrial Estate, Cowbridge, for which he pleaded guilty.
On 1 May 2019, landowners found the unit full of bales of textile waste deposited there illegally by Williams, and reported it to NRW.
A legal notice was served for the site, as well as on Williams and Wenvoe, instructing removal of the waste. Williams failed to comply, leaving the freehold owners having to remove the waste at a personal cost of £48,790.
Final charges against Williams and his second company, Servmax, related to offences for the depositing of waste at Hengwrt in Dolgellau, and operating a waste facility without an environmental permit.
NRW first visited Hengwrt in October 2019. They found illegal deposits of textile waste including clothing, carpets, underlay, foam and mattresses. Paperwork showed 527 tonnes of waste had been deposited there.
Servmax was served was a legal notice to remove the waste; Williams failed to comply.
At Cardiff Crown Court on 21 August, the judge deferred sentencing so a proceeds of crime application timetable could be set for the potential recovery of money from Williams to clear Caerphilly and Hengwrt, and reimburse landowners in Cowbridge.
NRW Senior Enforcement Officer, Su Fernandez, said: “Disposing of waste illegally undermines businesses that comply with regulations and invest in the required measures. We take offences of this nature very seriously. We won’t hesitate to take the appropriate steps to protect people and nature and help safeguard the marketplace for legitimate operators.”
To report an environmental incident call 0300 065 3000 or use NRW’s online form: https://shorturl.at/tBbRp