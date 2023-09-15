A BLAENAU Ffestiniog man will stand trial next month after appearing in court to deny a charge of assault.
Dafydd Roberts, of 12 Cynefin, Heol Glynllifon, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 24 August.
The 35-year-old pleaded not guilty at the hearing to a charge of assault in Blaenau Ffestiniog on 24 April this year.
Roberts is next due to appear to stand trial on the charge at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 16 October.
Magistrates remanded Roberts on conditional bail until that hearing date.