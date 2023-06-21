A BLAENAU Ffestiniog man has appeared in court charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine in the town.
James Trigg, of 4 Blaenafon, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 1 June.
The 36-year-old is charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Blaenau Ffestiniog between 12 January 2018 and 28 February 2022.
He is also charged with having £340 in his possession believed to be criminal property.
Trigg is next due to appear at Caernarfon Crown Court on 3 July.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.