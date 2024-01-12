A Pwllheli man has been sentenced to 22 weeks in prison.
David Andrew Roberts, 36, of Pwllheli, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates Court today (Friday, 12 January) charged with common assault and breach of restraining order.
District Inspector Darren Kane said: “Individuals who do not respect orders imposed by the court will be dealt with and made an example of, which can be shown by today’s result. Roberts breached the conditions that were put in place to protect his victim, which must have caused her fear and distress.
“I commend the victim for their bravery to report this breach of conditions, and hope they are reassured by the sentence imposed”.