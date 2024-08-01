A man is set to run the entire boundary of north Wales for needy cats.
Dave Milborrow, 46, will in two weeks set off on the equivalent of 21 marathons to raise money for Cats Protection.
The latest challenge starts on 17 August is even harder with challenging terrain and more running distances back-to-back.
Dave, Branch Development Manager for Cats Protection, said: “When I was working at RSPCA as an inspector, one weekend we were short-staffed and I was the only person covering a huge area of South Wales.
“That night I looked at the map and thought ‘I could run that’ so I did and raised an amazing £3,600.
“Since then I’ve wanted to finish the full lap by running around North Wales, this time for Cats Protection.”
The Brecon man will be running 536 miles aiming to raise £5,000 to split between six volunteer-run Cats Protections sites in Aberystwyth, Newtown, Gwent, Cardiff, Abertawe and Carmarthenshire.
He’ll start from Aberystwyth Pier and run for two alternate weekends, then every day for a fortnight from 14-29 September with only two days break in between.
Dave’s challenge spread across 18 legs begins by heading west, then north, all around Anglesey and finishing back at Aberystwyth pier.
Dave said: “I’m not a natural long-distance-runner.
“I competed as a sprinter at university but I started to get too old for sprinting so upped the distance and did the York Marathon in 2015.
“When I did the lap of South Wales it was over 4.5 months at weekends so I had more rest time in between.
“This is really going to challenge me.
“The cumulative fatigue and huge distances in September are a real worry.
“I’m expecting to have run closer to 550 miles by the end of the run as there are sure to be some diversions on the way!
“Do come and say hello if you see me or join me, even if you’re not a runner I’ll walk a bit with you - I’ll appreciate the change of pace!”