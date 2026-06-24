A Tregaron man has completed a 200-mile ultramarathon in just four days, despite a prostate cancer diagnosis.
Toby Hellman was a symptomless 59-year-old when he was told he had cancer out of the blue.
This didn’t stop him from completing the Wild Horse 200 starting in Machynlleth this June, which saw him not only run with the cancer but complete it in just 88 hours (Wild Horse allows entrants six days to complete the endurance challenge).
Despite the impressive feat and being awarded a medal for “most determined runner” by Wild Horse, Toby says he’s now hanging up his trainers - at least for 200 milers.
The garage mechanic said: “It was hard.
“Probably the hardest bit was the last 10 miles because of the state of my feet and ankles.
“I had blisters on the bottom of my feet and swollen ankles, which slowed me to two miles an hour by the end.
“Finishing was very emotional, it’s going to be my last 200.
“It’s easier to do 100 miles; you don’t need the crew.
“I’ll find other silly things to do.”
Having run for many causes, this race he dedicated to raising funds for prostate cancer research and encouraging every man he knows to get tested.
Including cash donations he raised over £2,000 for Prostate Cancer UK, and said that people now reach out to say they’ve completed their PSA blood test thanks to him: “It’s a great feeling, it’s very gratifying that people are actually taking note.”
Starting treatment in August, Wild Horse congratulated Toby and said the team will be “cheering him on through the next challenge too”.
To raise awareness, he’s blogging his cancer journey on Facebook, follow him here - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61588956779685
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