Manager took his own life at Aeron valley factory

A CRIBYN man took his own life at work the day before his 33rd wedding anniversary, an inquest has heard.

Michael Batt, 59, worked at the Volac Biomass Plant in Felinfach, managing a small team of around five people.

On 15 April 2021, Mr Batt hanged himself while at work.

An inquest at Aberystwyth Justice Centre on Wednesday, 20 April heard that Mr Batt, was “happy, healthy, enjoyed sport and had friends.”

His wife, Sian Batt, with whom he would have celebrated his 33rd wedding anniversary the following day, said they had a good relationship and that her husband showed no signs of mental health difficulty or suicidal intent.

Mr Batt attended work on the day of his death on his bike as usual, working through the day on site with his colleague Glyn Jones, the inquest heard. However, later in the day, having not returned home, his wife became worried that he had been involved in a road accident on his journey from work.

Mrs Batt then proceeded to retrace the route, looking for her husband.

After a fruitless search, Mrs Batt contacted a number of friends and family to assist in the search, one of these people was Mr Jones.

The pair travelled to the Volac plant where Mr Jones went inside and discovered Mr Batt’s body.

The inquest heard from a statement from a family friend, that despite Mr Batt’s happy demeanour, the reality was that he was unhappy in his relationship and with his retirement imminent, he believed there would be little to enjoy during this period.

During the investigation into Mr Batt’s death, it was found that on his desk at the plant lay a print out of the company support system contacts, a note reminding him of his upcoming anniversary and a scribbled note exclaiming “F*** this”.

Mr Batt had expressed his frustrations with some of the requirements of his role as manager at the plant, namely the expectation to provide pastoral care to staff, something he himself could seemingly have benefited from, the inquest heard.

Coroner Peter Brunton, expressed his profound sympathy to family and friends but found that despite expressing no indication beforehand of the intention of ending his life, it was clear from evidence that this is something that Mr Batt had planned to do.

Mr Brunton recorded a verdict of suicide.