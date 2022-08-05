Man’s ‘gratitude’ for those who helped him after fall
A CHESTER man has thanked the people of Porthmadog for helping him when he tripped and fell in the town.
Bryan Hall, who was initially told he would have to wait six hours for an ambulance, has contacted the Cambrian News to show his “gratitude to the people of Porthmadog, the ambulance service and Ysbyty Gwynedd”.
Recalling what happened, Bryan said: “On Wednesday, 20 July, I tripped outside Porthmadog Station and smashed my head in to the slate wall.
“I had concussion, a broken nose, extensive bleeding, and lacerations over most of my face.
“The response from many people nearby was very impressive.
“As I lay on the ground a cyclist stopped, rang 999, and advised what to do.
“A passer-by put a fleece under my head, and soon a doctor, who had seen the incident from a car, arrived, checked my injuries, mopped up the blood and stayed with me until I was taken to hospital.
“Soon after the incident, Sam from the station arrived and helped in many ways, including getting someone to give me shelter from the sun, asking the police to manage traffic and supporting my shocked brother and sister.
“The ambulance controller said the waiting time for an ambulance was six hours, but fortunately after over an hour an ambulance car passed on the way to depot.
“The paramedic stopped and checked me before taking me to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, where caring doctors and nurses patched me up, scanned my head and discharged me.
“I am now mostly recovered.”
Bryan is reaching out to the Cambrian News to try to track down the people who helped him.
He said: “I was very impressed and grateful for all the support given to me by a range of people, but do not know who many were.
“In particular, I would like to thank the cyclist who came forward immediately, the man who put the fleece under my head (Dr Kelly?) who was visiting the railway, Sam and her staff from the station, the paramedic, and the staff at Ysbyty Gwynedd A&E department.
“They all behaved wonderfully and should be proud of how they responded.
“Their actions at a time of need showed all the best characteristics of humanity.”
Did you help Bryan, or do you know someone who did? If so, email [email protected]cambrian-news.co.uk
