A mansion in Aberystwyth has announced the closure of its restaurant 'due to increasing economic pressures'.
Nanteos Mansion in Rhydyfelin announced the news on social media earlier today (Friday, 23 June).
The post said: "It is with regret that due to increasing economic pressures on the hospitality industry, we have taken the unfortunate decision to close our restaurant for the foreseeable future.
"Any tables that have already been reserved will be honoured however no further reservations will be accepted.
"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.
"Afternoon Tea bookings will continue and breakfast will not be affected."
Nanteos is an 18th-century former country house.
The Grade I listed building is used as a hotel and is used for functions including weddings.
It was once the home of the Nanteos Cup.