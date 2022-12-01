CEREDIGION County Council plans to connect Aberystwyth to both Machynlleth and Tregaron via either cycling and footpaths have been published by the Welsh Government.
The routes linking the towns were part of an Active Travel Network Map submitted by the council to the Welsh Government following public consultations.
The map outlines dozens of future routes that the council hope to be able to develop across Ceredigion if funding can be secured, including linking Aberystwyth with Tregaron, and with Machynlleth where Powys council has submitted similar plans to join the two across the border with a mixed use cycle and footpath.
The new Future Routes Map includes “proposed or aspirational active travel routes”, Ceredigion council said, and was submitted to Welsh Government at the end of March.
The draft plans for future routes include dozens of smaller schemes in the county’s towns to create walking and cycling links, alongside the larger desired projects.
The published map also includes the full current active travel routes in Ceredigion.
The Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, approved the new maps on 3 August ready for publishing.
Cllr Keith Henson, Cabinet member for highways and environmental services and carbon management, said: “The Future Route Map has included lots of new aspirational active travel routes following public feedback and present the long term ambitions of Ceredigion County Council to make walking and cycling journeys a safer and easier choice.
“Highways services officers are currently working to develop several schemes, some of these are in partnership with Welsh Government trunk road officers who manage the A487 and A44 to bring these forward towards construction in the next year or two.
“We want to help reduce vehicle use in the fight against climate change, and active journeys play an important part in our’ health, physical and mental well-being.
“As someone who enjoys walking and biking across Ceredigion, it’s great to see active travel routes being developed in the county and is testament to the hard work of local authority staff to bring these ideas to fruition.”
A Ceredigion council spokesperson said: “The Future Routes are aspirational only at this stage and there is no guarantee that the authority will be able to get the funding or grants needed to construct them, however we will endeavour to seek funding wherever we can.
“Some of the Future Routes shown are indicative alignments that may be subject to change as routes are further developed.”
The Welsh Government have requested that the Existing Route Maps and Future Route Maps should be resubmitted on 3 August 2025.
The published routes can be found by following the link provided by Welsh Government and hosted on the DataMapWales site at datamap.gov.wales/maps/active-travel-network-maps