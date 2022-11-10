A school in Bala has been given a new minibus, hanks to the marathon effort of fundraisers Gaz Rowlands and Sam Ranshaw.
The pair put themselves through an incredible challenge – to run from Rhos on Sea to London over eight days before completing the London Marathon.
The lifelong friends completed the marathon in the same time, crossing the line together.
They set themselves this task to raise money for the Happy Faces Children’s Charity to buy a 17-seater minibus for Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn.
The marathon runners recently met some of the charity’s volunteers to present the minibus to the school.