New homes at Penrhos Polish Village will offer round-the-clock care support.
The new homes at Penrhos Polish Village - which was once home to displaced Polish soldiers, airmen, naval personnel and civilians after the Second World War - have been designed to allow residents to live within their own safe, warm and secure apartments and bungalows, whilst having access to domiciliary care.
The first of the new homes, situated on the Llyn near Pwllheli, are expected to be completed in winter 2026.
The ClwydAlyn homes are scheduled for full completion by summer 2027.
Edward Hughes is the Executive Director of Care and Support at ClwydAlyn. Commenting on the scheme, he said: “This redevelopment responds directly to the long-standing need in the area for more high-quality, affordable homes that support people to live independently as they grow older.
“By delivering a mix of apartments and bungalows we are giving our residents choice, whilst ensuring that their new homes are safe, warm, energy-efficient and designed to meet their changing needs.
“These homes sit within a welcoming rural community, so amenities and 24/7 care are available for those who need it. Our aim is to ensure that all of the residents at Penrhos Polish Village feel secure, supported and connected.
“We are proud to be working with our partners Cyngor Gwynedd, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board, the Welsh Government and Williams Homes (Bala) Ltd, to ensure that phase one is completed by winter 2026.”
Cllr Paul Rowlinson, Gwynedd Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, said: “The redevelopment of Penrhos Polish Village demonstrates the value of strong partnership working with housing associations such as ClwydAlyn and the Welsh Government in delivering affordable, high-quality and energy-efficient homes that meet the changing needs of people in their own communities across Gwynedd.
“These new Extra Care homes will support older residents to live independently, with the reassurance that care, and support are available when needed. This development will enable more people to enjoy the stability and security that comes with a safe, warm and good-quality home.”
Work on Phase One (44 energy efficient, affordable homes) of the Penrhos Polish Village development is progressing well.
The development of ClwydAlyn’s extra care homes is separate, but closely connected, to plans by Gwynedd Council and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to build a care home at the Penrhos site.
Gwynedd Council is progressing plans which would see a formal planning application for the care home submitted during spring 2026, with construction anticipated to begin in 2027, subject to the necessary approvals.
The proposed residential and nursing care home would provide 32 residential dementia beds and 24 nursing beds. This would include eight nursing dementia beds, designed to modern regulatory standards, with full en-suite provision and dementia-friendly features.
The aim is for the new care home to be completed and ready to welcome its first residents in 2029.
For more information about the ongoing development of Penrhos Polish Village visit https://shorturl.at/37hb8
