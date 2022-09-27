Marathon effort as pair complete epic challenge
AN EPIC challenge to run 254 miles from north Wales to London and then complete the London marathon has been met.
Lifelong friends Gaz Rowlands and Sam Ranshaw set themselves the nine day epic challenge to run 254 miles from north Wales to London, before also taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday.
The pair somehow found the energy to complete their final marathon task in 4 hours and 31 minutes, and incredibly, crossed the line together, which just adds to their amazing story.
Gaz and Sam set themselves the challenge to raise money for a minibus.
The Happy Faces Children’s Charity, based in north Wales, funds minibuses for schools.
Two of their supporters, Gaz and Sam who both come from Old Colwyn, decided to help the charity by running from Rhos on Sea to London to raise the money for a minibus to be donated to Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn near Bala.
The monumental challenge to run 254 miles, a distance in excess of a marathon each day, culminating in them also running in the London Marathon on Sunday, started on Thursday, 22 September.
The first leg of the challenge was from Rhos on Sea to Ruthin, followed by Ruthin to Ellesmere which incredibly included the Horseshoe Pass, then Ellesmere to Newport and Newport to Tamworth.
Gaz and Sam’s incredible efforts have raised £5,324 so far through their JustGiving page.
A spokesperson for the Happy Faces Children’s Charity, which currently has 16 minibuses on the road provided to schools for children with disabilities throughout north Wales, said they are “pleased to say donations from other sources are being received”.
They need £20,000 for the minibus. Donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/campaign/GazandSamEpicRun2022
