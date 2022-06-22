Marathon man gives £2,000 to air ambulance

A Ceredigion man has thanked Wales Air Ambulance with a £2,000 donation after running two half marathons.

Jason Jarrams, 34, from Llwyncelyn has raised around £2,000 as a thank you to Wales Air Ambulance after they saved his and his brother-in-law’s life following a road traffic accident.

The pair were involved in a collision which saw two air ambulances attend the scene and Jason’s brother-in-law Jordan, airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff to treat his injuries.

As a thank you for their work, Jason set himself the challenge of running the Cardiff Half Marathon for the lifesaving charity. Jason has said: “I’ve run the Cardiff half for the air ambulance because unfortunately their services were required when we had two of their amazing choppers loaded with the best crews there are at our road traffic collision.

“This service in Wales is absolutely critical to access remote areas and the speed in which the patient can get to the required specialist hospital is critical. Every second counts and I’m glad to say we can count on Wales Air Ambulance.”

Following the accident, Jason set his sights on completing the virtual Cardiff Half Marathon, which he finished in 2 hours 25 minutes. Jason is grateful to everyone who contributed to his fundraiser or supported him with his training or during the virtual Cardiff half Marathon and the recent Cardiff half marathon.

Katie Macro, campaigns manager for Wales Air Ambulance, said: “It is always heart-warming when we hear stories of former patients who go on to fundraise for the charity after they’ve experienced how essential our service is.

“Donations like this one will help us to continue to be there for the people of Wales when they need us most, whether that is by air or via our rapid response vehicles. Your support is much appreciated.”