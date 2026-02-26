A number of road closures in Gwynedd have been announced.
The road from Pen y Glyn to the road leading to Capel Engedi in Harlech will be closed for up to seven days for filming works from 5 March.
A stretch of Arenig Street in Bala will be closed from 14 April for around three weeks for a gas pipe replacement.
Parts of Heol y Llan, Heol y Plas and Heol Meirion in Barmouth will be closed from 13 April for 33 days for excavation work.
A stretch of Pier Road in Tywyn will be closed from 13 April for around three weeks for a gas pipe replacement.
Trem Hyfryd in Tanygrisiau will be closed for around 12 days from 2 March for excavation work.
Sections of Tegid Street, Plasey Street and Mount Street in Bala will be closed from 2 March for around three weeks for a gas pipe replacement.
