Empowering marginalised writers to make their voices heard will be the focus of an event held by creative writing experts at Aberystwyth University next month.
The University’s Centre for Creativity and Wellbeing is organising a ‘Marginalised Writers TakeOver Day’ on Saturday, 13 July, in Tŷ Trafod in the Visualisation Centre on Penglais Campus.
The day is aimed at writers who are marginalised by factors including racism, ableism, low income, homophobia, anti-trans bias, or classism.
The programme includes talks, panel discussions, workshops and an open mic celebration. There will be opportunities to try out work, talk to other writers and listen to those who are driving different approaches to publishing in Wales.
One of the organisers, Sairah Ahsan from the Department of English & Creative Writing, said: “Our event will create a space for dialogue between writers who are marginalised for any reason, and people who are interested in platforming these voices to get a better understanding of the challenges facing them.”
Speakers include writers Durre Shawar, Grace Quantock, Isabel Adonis, Joshua Jones, and Gareth James. Publishers Parthian, Wizard's Tower Press, Gwyllion Magazine, and Broken Sleep Books will be in attendance along with Welsh current affairs magazine The Welsh Agenda and Inclusive Journalism Cymru.