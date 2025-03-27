The new company running Aberystwyth marina have spoken of their frustration dealing with Ceredigion County Council trying to obtain a lease for the site.
In a letter to berth holders at Aberystwyth Marina, Western Marinas, who are currently operating the marina on behalf of administrators, want to take on the lease and invest in the site as they have done at other marinas formerly owned by the Marine Group in Cardiff and Watchet in Somerset.
The council however has said it is still owed a significant sum from the former operators of the marina.
Aberystwyth Marina Ltd and Marine & Property Group Ltd fell into administration in 2023 – owing Ceredigion County Council £114,000.
Responding to concerns raised by Western Marinas, a Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “At the current point in time the Administrators of Aberystwyth Marina Ltd and the Marine & Property Group Ltd currently owe the council a significant sum for liabilities due since the inception of the respective Administration periods.
“The council is not in a position to comment further.”
Western Marinas said: “Western Marinas is aware of the challenges that had arisen between the previous operators of Aberystwyth Marina and Ceredigion County Council; however, we were not previously informed of this specific issue.
“We hope that this matter will not affect the opportunity for the marina and its customers, staff and surrounding community going forward, as the previous ownership and administration has nothing to do with Western Marinas.
“Should we be granted the lease, we have the financial resources in place to make critical investments and further enhance the marina in the years to come.
“Since taking over Watchet and Cardiff Marinas, Western Marinas has made significant investments to revitalise both sites.
“We hope that the progress at our other marinas will demonstrate our commitment to revitalising Aberystwyth Marina and will encourage Ceredigion County Council to engage in discussions regarding the lease.
“This collaboration would help alleviate the concerns and uncertainties faced by Aberystwyth Marina customers and staff, who have endured a challenging period in recent years.”
The company says that it want to dredge the harbour and fix electrics along the pontoons, but needs guarantees before undertaking the work.
The letter to berth holders said: “The current administration of Aberystwyth Marina Ltd is due to expire on 29 June.
“At present, Western Marinas have no formal understanding of what will occur beyond that date.
“It was the intention of Western Marinas to acquire the leasehold interest in Aberystwyth and invest.
“Whilst significant investment has been made to date, the lack of clarity on the future ownership of the marina is a significant barrier to future investment.
“The plans and funding are in place to make the necessary improvements, but we cannot make those investments without any longer term commitments to ownership. “We hope you understand that we are doing all we can in the situation we are in.
“If Ceredigion council issue the lease to us, the will be able to invest and create a marina to be proud of.”