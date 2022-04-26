Mariner uses birthday to help RNLI crew

Thursday 5th May 2022 5:19 am
Michael Davies (middle) with this daughter Debbie Williams (left) and son Garry Davies (right) at his birthday party

A FORMER lifeboatman has used a milestone birthday to raise money for New Quay RNLI.

Master mariner and former lifeboatman Michael Davies of Cylch y Llan, New Quay recently celebrated his 80th birthday and held a party at New Quay Memorial Hall but, instead of receiving gifts, he asked for donations to his local RNLI station.

The celebrations raised a total of £432 which has been donated to New Quay RNLI.

Mr Davies had been a lightship master for 35 years with Trinity House and a RNLI volunteer crew member in New Quay for 24 years.

Talking about his decision to ask for donations for the local RNLI station he said: “Having spent many years at sea I value the service the RNLI provides. I was overwhelmed with all the contributions and I would like to take this opportunity to thank my family and friends for their generosity.”

Roger Couch, New Quay RNLI lifeboat operations manager said: “We wish to give thanks for this kind donation from Mr Davies, his family and friends. It is very much appreciated.

“The RNLI is a charity and relies on fundraising and donations. Our volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service and is independent of the Coastguard and government.”

