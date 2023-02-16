The judging panel is led by chef and TV presenter, Tom Kerridge. Tom is a champion of British cooking – his style is all about flavour and quality but in relaxed surroundings – he is the only chef in Britain to have two Michelin stars for a pub. Much admired through the industry for his work in training the next generation, Tom is the perfect person to lead the search for the best new chefs in Britain. Last, but not least – he’s the only chef to have twice won the Main Courses on Great British Menu – so he knows what the pressure is like in the GBM kitchen and what it takes to win and get to the banquet.