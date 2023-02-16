Hotel Portmeirion head chef Mark Threadgill is still on course to represent Wales in the Great British Menu.
Last night, viewers of the show saw Mark make it through to the final two in the Welsh stage of the competition with his main course and pudding creations.
Competing against him were Georgia Summerin and Tom Westerland, also known as 'Westy'. He was the second of the four Welsh chefs to be sent home. Simmie Vedi was the first.
They entered the competition to compete for the chance to cook a dish at a once in a lifetime banquet at Brighton’s Royal Pavilion.
This is Mark's second time on the series. So far on this year's show, we have seen presenter Andi Oliver encouraging all the chefs representing eight different regions or nations to deliver their best for the competition. Broadcast on Tuesday and Wednesday nights on BBC2, Andi has also helped veterans of the competition whittle the competing chefs for each area down to just two. Tonight, Thursday, the overall winner for Wales will be chosen by the judging panel.
The judging panel is led by chef and TV presenter, Tom Kerridge. Tom is a champion of British cooking – his style is all about flavour and quality but in relaxed surroundings – he is the only chef in Britain to have two Michelin stars for a pub. Much admired through the industry for his work in training the next generation, Tom is the perfect person to lead the search for the best new chefs in Britain. Last, but not least – he’s the only chef to have twice won the Main Courses on Great British Menu – so he knows what the pressure is like in the GBM kitchen and what it takes to win and get to the banquet.
He’s ably joined by one of the UK’s most successful food entrepreneurs – restaurateur and broadcaster, Nisha Katona. Nisha has built a chain of popular restaurants from her base in the North West. She’s also regularly demonstrates her own cookery skills on TV. Joining them both is comedian and foodie, Ed Gamble. Ed’s food podcast with fellow comedian, James Acaster, Off Menu, is a chart topping success story with millions of downloads.
Will Georgia take first place tonight, or will Mark achieve his dream of representing Wales? Find out tonight on BBC One at 8pm.